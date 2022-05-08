Poll: Who was the Jaguars fans’ favorite pick from the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Jacksonville Jaguars made seven total selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. They addressed some needs, but with most of their early selections, they chose the best player on their board. With the draft concluding over a week ago, we wanted to poll the fans on who their favorite selection was from the draft.

The four choices we’ll include are No. 1 pick Travon Walker, as well as the three picks the Jags made after him in Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, Kentucky center Luke Fortner, and Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma.

Walker will likely be the choice for many, but Lloyd and Fortner deserve some votes, too.

Jacksonville traded back into the first round to get Lloyd. He was a stud with the Utes. He collected 111 total tackles with 22 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, four interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble in his final season in Utah. His numbers in 2021 prove that he is the total package as a linebacker.

It’s hard to get excited about a center, but Fortner is likely the replacement for former starter Brandon Linder. Many draft analysts raved about his IQ and character. He was an excellent leader for the Wildcats the past few seasons.

Who was Jaguars fans’ favorite pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?