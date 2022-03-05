Poll: Should the Jags sign Amari Cooper if he’s released?

Regardless of their decision to retain or part ways with DJ Chark Jr., it’s clear that the Jacksonville Jaguars need to make some splash acquisitions at the receiver position. The good thing is that those additions could come in a variety of ways as the Jags lead the draft order and have roughly $55 million in cap space to sign some veteran options.

If free agency is the route they choose for at least one splash signing at receiver, names like Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, and Christian Kirk, to name a few, are some potential options. However, there could be another notable set to join the mix in Dallas Cowboys veteran Amari Cooper, who is “likely” to be released if a trade agreement isn’t reached, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cowboys are “likely” to release WR Amari Copper by the start of the new league year, per league sources. Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2022

This news comes as the Cowboys are working on a deal to retain receiver Michael Gallup, who is a pending free agent. The team also has a developing star receiver in CeeDee Lamb, who was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and exited the 2021 season with 1,102 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Earlier this offseason, a rumor surfaced about the Cowboys not being satisfied with Cooper’s production, which from their perspective didn’t match the five-year $100 million deal he signed in May of 2020. They seem to have especially felt that was the case during the 2021 season, as Cooper only totaled 68 catches for 865 receiving yards.

However, when looking at Cooper’s overall body of work, he’d be the most accomplished receiver the Jags have had in a while. He’s surpassed the 1,000 receiving yards mark four times in his career and is a four-time Pro Bowler. Those accomplishments would easily make him the No. 1 receiver in Duval county, where Trevor Lawrence needs all the help he can get this offseason as far as weapons go.

In 2021, Lawrence’s rookie season was pretty lackluster due to a variety of issues, like injuries to the offensive line and his skill weapons, in addition to his inexperience as a rookie. However, the lack of talent was arguably the Jags’ biggest issue in 2021, and it needs to get fixed quickly after the team registered the NFL’s worst records in the last two seasons.

The Jags are in a situation where DJ Chark Jr. is a pending free agent, which will leave them with Marvin Jones, Jamal Agnew, and Laviska Shenault Jr. among notables. Adding Cooper to the mix would be a huge boost to the group, but it won’t be cheap, which makes it a bit risky. Then again, if the front office feels he could have a career resurgence like Odell Beckham, Cooper could be worth taking a swing at.

Now, we’d like to hear from you all at home: Would you like to see Cooper in a Jags uniform, or is there another receiver the Jags should be eyeing? Let us know in the poll and comments section below .