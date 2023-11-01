POLL: Which infamous Wisconsin punt was worse?

It’s time to start asking the hard-hitting questions.

Wisconsin forever was a program known for a strong running game, great defense and dominance of field position. Now with Luke Fickell as head coach and Phil Longo as offensive coordinator, we’re still waiting to see what the identity of the new program is.

That said, there was a decision in Saturday’s 24-10 loss to Ohio State that needs to be revisited. It transported us back into the ‘old Wisconsin’ mode, in a bad way.

The situation: No. 3 Ohio State leads 17-10 with less than 12 minutes left in the game. Wisconsin has the ball driving on the Ohio State 48 yard-line facing a 4th and 6. Again, the Badgers are playing one of the top teams in the country, trail by seven points and are past midfield.

The decision: Luke Fickell punted.

Narrator: It then took Ohio State a grand total of 1 play to return to where Wisconsin punted from. It was one of a few terrible game management decisions by Fickell on Saturday, the other being kicking a field goal from the Ohio State 1-yard-line entering halftime. It felt like Wisconsin was playing to keep the game close, not to win.

So, we ask the question…which infamous Wisconsin punt was worse?

Saturday, or the time Paul Chryst punted from the Minnesota 35 yard-line?

