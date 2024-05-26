A new poll indicates D.C. is most popular pick for a new Commanders’ stadium

If you’re a fan of the Washington NFL franchise and were alive in the 1980s and early 1990s, there was no greater sight than the bleachers at a home game at RFK Stadium.

Fans were so excited the stadium shook.

Unfortunately, the team moved to suburban Maryland in 1997 at the new FedEx Field, and the franchise hasn’t had a home-field advantage since.

Former owner Dan Snyder had been trying to build a new stadium for years. However, no one in D.C. would consider helping Snyder build a new stadium in the District. That changed when he sold the team to Josh Harris and his partners last summer.

Now, the Commanders have three localities vying to be Washington’s new home: D.C. (at the RFK site), Maryland and Virginia. Some fans, including younger fans or those living outside of the DMV, aren’t as invested in where the new stadium will be. They’re more focused on just seeing a winning team.

However, according to a new poll from The Washington Post, Washington-area residents want the Commanders back in the District.

Here are the results from the poll, courtesy of a photo from The Post’s poll results.

In this poll, 51% of those voting believe the stadium should be in Washington, 17% for Maryland, 15% for Virginia, and the rest have no preference.

From Commanders fans, 63% want the stadium in Washington.

The Commanders are obligated to play at the current stadium until 2027 but can stay longer. There has been good news regarding the RFK site recently, as the D.C. RFK Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act passed through the House in February. The next step is the United States Senate, but one Senator has said he will oppose the bill unless the Commanders honor the team’s former logo.

Regardless of what happens over the next few months, the people have spoken: They want the team to return to D.C. and it certainly appears as if Harris and his partners want the stadium in the District, too.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire