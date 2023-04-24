POLL: Grade Touchdown Wire’s most recent mock draft for Cardinals

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar’s latest mock draft has the Arizona Cardinals keeping the No. 3 pick in the draft.

The Cardinals are largely expected to trade the No. 3 pick to a team wishing to select a quarterback. However, in these projections, they are unable to make a deal.

With the third pick, they select Alabama edge defender Will Anderson, who had 27.5 sacks over the last two seasons.

What grade do you give this mock draft?

Vote in the poll and give your thoughts!

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

The last 10 players selected No. 34 overall No trade for Cardinals in new mock draft LOOK: The top 5 QBs of the 2023 NFL draft, per Touchdown Wire

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire