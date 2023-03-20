POLL: Grade Touchdown Wire’s 3-round mock draft projections for Cardinals

A week into free agency, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar put together a three-round mock draft. There were four picks for the Arizona Cardinals.

With those four picks, they get three to rebuild the trenches — a pass rusher, an offensive lineman and a defensive tackle. The other is a safety.

Here are the players from that mock draft for the Cardinals:

Round 1: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

Round 2: Florida OL Cyrus O’Torrence

Round 3: Baylor DT Siaki Ika

Round 3 (compensatory): Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph

What do you think of these four picks?

Grade the mock draft in the poll and give your thoughts in the comment section below the article.

