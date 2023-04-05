POLL: Grade Touchdown Wire’s 3-round mock draft projections for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals need to rebuild the front seven of their defense this offseason. In a new three-round mock draft from Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, they do exactly that. In four picks, they take three defensive players (two edge defenders and a defensive tackle) and an offensive lineman.

Their picks in the mock draft:

Round 1: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

Round 2: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Round 3: Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton

Round 3 (compensatory): Alabama OL Tyler Steen

What do you think of the selections? They fill needs on both sides of the ball. Steen probably would not play in Year 1 but the other three likely would be able to be decent to big contributors in 2023.

What grade do you give this mock draft?

Vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comment section.

