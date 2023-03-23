POLL: Grade this new mock draft with trade with Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are in the market for a trade back in the first round of the NFL draft. They also would love to land a top defensive talent.

In The Athletic’s latest mock draft has the Cardinals doing both.

They trade back with the Seattle Seahawks and get three extra picks and are still able to take Alabama’s Will Anderson with the fifth overall pick following the trade.

What do you think of the mock draft?

Grade it in the following poll and give your thoughts in the comment section below the article.

