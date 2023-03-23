POLL: Grade Draft Wire’s new 3-round mock draft for Cardinals

As we continue through NFL draft season, we will see scores of mock drafts. A new one from Draft Wire managing editor Jeff Risdon has the Arizona Cardinals taking three defensive players with their four picks in the first three rounds.

Two are cornerbacks and one is a pass rusher third overall, although it isn’t the pass rusher many would expect.

Here are the picks for the Cardinals:

Round 1: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Round 2: Utah CB Clark Phillips III

Round 3: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

Round 3 (compensatory): Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones

The Cardinals fill needs, but don’t address the offensive line. They don’t take the presumed best pass rusher for a guy who might have the same ceiling with better size, but it is a bigger risk.

Give your grade for this mock draft.

Use the poll below and then leaves your thoughts in the comment section below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Cardinals take pass rusher, 2 CBs in new 3-round mock draft Daniel Jeremiah's new mock draft has easy pick for Cardinals POLL: Grade Mel Kiper's latest mock draft for Cardinals

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire