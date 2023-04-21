POLL: Grade Draft Wire’s new 3-round mock draft picks for Cardinals

With the NFL draft coming next Thursday, Draft Wire released a new three-round mock draft. While most have the Arizona Cardinals trading out of the third overall pick, these projections do not.

They take three defensive players with the four selections they have in the first three rounds.

Who do they get?

Round 1: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Round 2: TCU OL Steve Avila

Round 3: Kansas State CB Julius Brents

Round 3 (compensatory): LSU DL Jaquelin Roy

What do you think of the selections? What grade do they deserve for the Cardinals’ picks?

Vote in the poll and give you thoughts!

