POLL: Grade Chargers’ offseason moves so far

It’s been nearly three weeks since the NFL’s free agency period opened, and as it seems to be every year, the bulk of the madness happened in the first few days.

So how have the Chargers done?

This year’s offseason hasn’t been as intriguing as others, as their only external free agent signing has been linebacker Eric Kendricks and they’ve re-signed a few of their own.

Here’s the list of Los Angeles’ ins and outs so far in free agency, along with the team(s) that they went to and came from:

Gained

LB Eric Kendricks (Vikings)

Retained

QB Easton Stick

OT Trey Pipkins

TE Donald Parham

DL Morgan Fox

P JK Scott

CB Kemon Hall

Lost

LB Drue Tranquill (Chiefs)

OT Storm Norton (Saints)

DL Joe Gaziano (Falcons)

WR DeAndre Carter (Raiders)

DT Breiden Fehoko (Steelers)

LB Troy Reeder (Vikings)

There are still some players available that they could sign, but the team has made the direction of their plan to attack the draft very clear. They will need to prioritize wide receiver, tight end, edge defender and secondary depth.

So grade do you give general manager Tom Telesco for his work in the offseason so far? Vote in the poll below.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire