POLL: What grade would you give Chargers GM Tom Telesco for his moves so far?
It’s been a little over two weeks since the NFL’s free agency period opened, and as it seems to be every year, the bulk of the madness happened in the first few days.
So how have the Chargers done?
Here’s the list of L.A.’s ins and outs so far in free agency, along with the team(s) that they went to.
Gained
OL Corey Linsley
OL Matt Feiler
OL Oday Aboushi
TE Jared Cook
OLB Kyler Fackrell
QB Chase Daniel
K Tristan Vizciano
Retained
CB Michael Davis
CB Brandon Facyson
TE Stephen Anderson
K Michael Badgley
Lost
TE Hunter Henry (Patriots)
LB Denzel Perryman (Panthers)
QB Tyrod Taylor (Texans)
OL Dan Feeney (Jets)
OT Sam Tevi (Colts)
DL Isaac Rochell (Colts)
LB Nick Vigil (Vikings)
OL Cole Toner (Texans)
There’s still some players available that they could sign, but the team has made the direction they plan to attack the draft very clear. They will likely prioritize the offensive/defensive line and secondary.
So what kind of grade do you give general manager Tom Telesco for his work thus far. Vote in the poll below.
After two weeks of free agency and with the draft looming, how would you grade the Los Angeles Chargers' haul?
If you think they deserve an F, tell us why in the comments.
— Chargers Wire (@TheChargersWire) March 29, 2021