POLL: What grade would you give Chargers GM Tom Telesco for his moves so far?

It’s been a little over two weeks since the NFL’s free agency period opened, and as it seems to be every year, the bulk of the madness happened in the first few days.

So how have the Chargers done?

Here’s the list of L.A.’s ins and outs so far in free agency, along with the team(s) that they went to.

Gained

OL Corey Linsley

OL Matt Feiler

OL Oday Aboushi

TE Jared Cook

OLB Kyler Fackrell

QB Chase Daniel

K Tristan Vizciano

Retained

CB Michael Davis

CB Brandon Facyson

TE Stephen Anderson

K Michael Badgley

Lost

TE Hunter Henry (Patriots)

LB Denzel Perryman (Panthers)

QB Tyrod Taylor (Texans)

OL Dan Feeney (Jets)

OT Sam Tevi (Colts)

DL Isaac Rochell (Colts)

LB Nick Vigil (Vikings)

OL Cole Toner (Texans)

There’s still some players available that they could sign, but the team has made the direction they plan to attack the draft very clear. They will likely prioritize the offensive/defensive line and secondary.

So what kind of grade do you give general manager Tom Telesco for his work thus far. Vote in the poll below.