Poll: What grade do you give Chargers’ 2024 draft class?

The 2024 NFL draft is officially in the rearview.

The Chargers kicked off the draft by finding their starting right tackle in Joe Alt.

On Day 2, general manager Joe Hortiz brought in wide receiver Ladd McConkey and linebacker Junior Colson.

On the final day, Los Angeles defensive tackle Justin Egboigbe, cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, running back Kimani Vidal and wide receivers Brenden Rice and Cornelius Johnson.

That said, we want to know what you thought of the Bolts’ draft class. Did you like the picks that L.A. made?

Vote in the poll below.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire