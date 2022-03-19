POLL: What grade do you give the Cardinals in Week 1 of free agency?

The Arizona Cardinals have been somewhat active in free agency. However, almost all their work has been in re-signing their own players.

They have only signed one outside free agent — cornerback Jeff Gladney.

They lost linebacker Chandler Jones to the Las Vegas Raiders, running back Chase Edmonds to the Miami Dolphins and receiver Christian Kirk to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They have re-signed nine players, including tight end Zach Ertz and running back James Conner.

But how would you grade the Cardinals after this first week of free agency?

Vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.

