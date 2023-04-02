POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ signing of LB Josh Woods

Among the signings the Arizona Cardinals have made in free agency is linebacker Josh Woods. Woods is primarily a special teams player like Zeke Turner.

He was a team captain last season for the Detroit Lions and had 14 special teams tackles to lead the team. His 10 solo special teams tackles were fifth in the NFL.

He gets a one-year deal worth the league minimum plus a signing bonus of more than $150,000. Most of his contract is guaranteed.

What do you think of the addition in free agency?

Grade the addition in the poll and give your thoughts in the comment section.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More Arizona Cardinals offseason!

New Cardinals LB Josh Woods gets mostly guaranteed contract Who might wear No. 0 for Cardinals in 2023? New Cardinals LB Krys Barnes gets league minimum, small signing bonus

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire