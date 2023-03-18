POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ re-signing of K Matt Prater

The Arizona Cardinals brought back veteran kicker Matt Prater, who has been with the team for two seasons already, for another two years.

He gets a two-year, $7.5 million deal to return.

Prater is one of the best clutch kickers in league history and is great from long distances. However, he missed four games last season with a hip injury, will be 39 years old this coming season and has had issues over the last two seasons when his long snapper or holder was different.

What grade do you give his return?

Grade it in the poll and give your thoughts in the comment section below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More NFL free agency!

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire