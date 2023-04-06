POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ signing of DL Carlos Watkins

One of the Arizona Cardinals’ offseason moves in free agency was signing former Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Carlos Watkins.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle has been in the league since 2017, when he was drafted in the fourth round by the Texans. He spent four seasons with the Texans and two with the Cowboys.

He played in 12 games last season, starting four, for Dallas. He had 26 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

In his career, he has 132 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, five sacks, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, six pass breakups and an interception he returned for a touchdown.

His one-year contract is worth up to $1.67 million.

He potentially could be a starter this season.

What do you think of the addition?

Give your grade in the poll and your thoughts in the comment section.

More Arizona Cardinals offseason!

