POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ selection of WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals did not complicate things Thursday night with their first selection in the 2024 NFL draft. They did not trade out of the pick, opting simply to select Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

He was the most mocked player to the Cardinals.

He is the best receiver in a strong receiver class.

What do you think of the pick, though?

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire