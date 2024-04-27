POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ selection of TE Tip Reiman with 82nd overall pick

The Arizona Cardinals had four third-round selection on Friday of the 2024 NFL draft. Their third pick of the round was No. 82 overall. They used it to select Illinois tight end Tip Reiman.

He never caught more than 19 passes in a season and is known as a physical blocker. He tested very well athletically, especially for his size at 6-5 and 271 pounds.

Dane Brugler ranked him as the eighth tight end in the draft and projected he would go on Day 3 of the draft.

The Cardinals selected him in the third round.

He fills a need they have of a blocking tight end.

What do you think of the pick?

Give it a grade in the poll linked here or embedded below.

You can view live results linked here.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire