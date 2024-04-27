POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ selection of RB Trey Benson in Round 3

On Friday, the Arizona Cardinals’ first selection in the third round was running back Trey Benson, who played collegiately at Florida State and at Oregon.

He was the 66th pick in the draft.

He was only the second running back taken in the draft.

He never had a 1,000-yard season but surpassed 900 each of the last two years in Tallahassee, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and scoring 24 touchdowns.

He is big at 6 feet tall and 216 pounds. He is fast.

What do you think of the pick?

