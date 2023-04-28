POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ selection of OL Paris Johnson

The Arizona Cardinals made Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. It came with some movement.

They had the No. 3 pick, traded down to No. 12 and then traded up to No. 6.

Johnson was a two-year starter at Ohio State, playing right guard in 2021 and left tackle last season.

He was the player quarterback Kyler Murray wanted the team to draft.

He could potentially start at left guard and he could compete for the right tackle job with Josh Jones and Kelvin Beachum.

What do you think of the pick? Give your grade in the poll.

