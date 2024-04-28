POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ selection of EDGE Xavier Thomas in Round 5

The Arizona Cardinals entered the 2024 NFL draft with big needs at receiver, the edge (outside linebacker) and cornerback.

They selected two receivers and three cornerbacks but their only edge defender was in the fifth round, Xavier Thomas out of Clemson.

Thomas was a top recruit back in 2018 but things didn’t work out the way he had hoped.

He is 6-2 and 253 pounds with good athleticism.

However, his pass rushing production was subpar as he had 17.5 total sacks in six years.

He impressed at the Shrine Bowl and there is upside. But he is older and has not yet lived up to his potential since high school. What grade do you give the pick?

Vote in the poll linked here and embedded below.

You can see the live results of other voters linked here.

