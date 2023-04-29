POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ selection of EDGE B.J. Ojulari

The Arizona Cardinals added a pass rusher with their second-round pick on Friday. After trading back from the 33rd overall pick to No. 41, they selected LSU pass rusher B.J. Ojulari.

Ojulari, the younger brother of New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari, played three seasons for LSU.

In three seasons, he had 128 total tackles, 16.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss.

He added even more total pressures. According to Pro Football Focus, Ojulari’s 126 total quarterback pressures since 2020 were second only to Alabama’s Will Anderson, the third overall pick in the draft.

He is short for the position at 6-foot-2 but has long arms (a nearly 82-inch wingspan). He is athletic.

He fills a critical need on the roster.

What do you think of the selection? Vote in the poll and comment to give your thoughts.

