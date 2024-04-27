POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ selection of DL Darius Robinson

The Arizona Cardinals’ second selection of the first round of the 2024 NFL draft Thursday night was defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

Robinson played on the interior until last season at Missouri when he was moved to the edge. He had 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss and then was the top performer at the Senior Bowl.

He has versatility but will play mostly inside for the Cardinals, as things stand currently.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon is excited. Are you?

What grade do you think the Cardinals deserve for taking Robinson?

Vote in the poll linked here and embedded below.

You can see the live results of the voting here.

