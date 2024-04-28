POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ selection of S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson in Round 4

The Arizona Cardinals had five picks on Day 4 of the 2024 NFL draft. Their first selection on Saturday was Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, known also as “Rabbit.”

He is a little undersized like Budda Baker (5-10, 197 pounds) and is athletic. He has good range and great ball production. Over his last three seasons, he had 10 interceptions and 33 pass breakups.

With the Cardinals’ three-safety rotation they often use, he could play a lot as a rookie.

What do you think of the pick?

Give your grade in the poll linked here and embedded below.

You can also see the live results of the poll linked here.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire