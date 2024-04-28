POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ selection of CB Jaden Davis in 7th round

The Arizona Cardinals’ final draft pick, in the seventh round and No. 226 overall, was used to select Miami cornerback Jaden Davis.

He played four years at Oklahoma, starting the year after Kyler Murray was drafted, and then played last season in Miami to show his versatility.

He was projected to go undrafted by the Cardinals took him in Round 7.

What do you think of the pick?

Give your grade using the poll linked here and embedded below.

You can see live results linked here.

