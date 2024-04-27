POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ pick of CB Max Melton in Round 2

The Arizona Cardinals made a trade in the second round and moved back from the 35th pick in the draft, dropping down to No. 43 overall. With that selection, they drafted Rutgers cornerback Max Melton.

He is athletic, is a ball hawk and also was a standout special teams player despite being a defensive starter.

He fills one of the Cardinals’ biggest defensive needs and is able to defend the boundary and the slot.

What do you think of the pick?

Grade the selection in the poll linked here and embedded below.

See the live results of the poll linked here.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire