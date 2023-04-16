Chiefs, Bills desired destinations for DeAndre Hopkins; Jets, Patriots are not
Hopkins reveals interest in two teams on the All Things Covered podcast.
The Cardinals are keen to trade Hopkins, but where could he land?
The Rays will have to get used to people noticing them and remarking with some incredulity that the small-market club known for doing just enough is now pacing the pack.
Morant's status is in doubt as Memphis looks to avoid falling into an 0-2 series hole at home.
Jordan Spieth missed putts to win the playoff on the first two holes Sunday at Harbour Town.
Larson's two-tire pit stop got him some track position, and he passed Joey Logano for the win.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
"I feel like I'm ready to compete now," the former Dodgers pitcher told reporters Sunday.
The Warriors All-Star is playing his first games in over two months.
The legendary Hawaiian featherweight once again demonstrated his greatness by punching his way to a hard-fought but clear unanimous decision over Arnold Allen.
Texas has its starting quarterback.
At Georgia's spring game, the battle is underway to replace school legend Stetson Bennett IV at quarterback.
Trinity Thomas was limited by injury in the NCAA finals, but still made history.
The University of Georgia has welcomed its newest mascot, Uga XI. All hail.
Before the NBA playoffs tip off Saturday, here are Yahoo Sports' predictions for every series and major storylines to watch through June.
The Rays went to Toronto in search of their 14th straight win, but the Blue Jays had other ideas.
The Heat guard opened the game with four 3-pointers in five minutes.
Purdy discussed whether he expects to play in 2023 and detailed what he's working on until he's cleared to throw again.
Zion Williamson will head into the offseason with more questions about his health.
The most difficult ballot ever, Part II. There were players who could’ve been on a second team but didn’t make a ballot. Here’s this voter’s ballot for All-Defense, All-NBA and All-Rookie.
The NASCAR Cup Series visits the shortest track on its calendar for the first time this season for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.