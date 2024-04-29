POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ 2024 draft class
The Arizona Cardinals had a busy weekend in the 2024 NFL draft. They made two trades and selected 12 players, two in the first round, four in the third, two in the fifth and one each in the second, fourth, sixth and seventh rounds.
They came away with the following players:
WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
DL Darius Robinson
CB Max Melton
RB Trey Benson
OL Isaiah Adams
TE Tip Reiman
CB Elijah Jones
S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
EDGE Xavier Thomas
OL Christian Jones
WR Tejhaun Palmer
CB Jaden Davis
What do you think of the draft class? Give your grade in the poll linked here and embedded below.
You can see live results of the poll linked here.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.