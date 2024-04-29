POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ 2024 draft class

The Arizona Cardinals had a busy weekend in the 2024 NFL draft. They made two trades and selected 12 players, two in the first round, four in the third, two in the fifth and one each in the second, fourth, sixth and seventh rounds.

They came away with the following players:

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

DL Darius Robinson

CB Max Melton

RB Trey Benson

OL Isaiah Adams

TE Tip Reiman

CB Elijah Jones

S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

EDGE Xavier Thomas

OL Christian Jones

WR Tejhaun Palmer

CB Jaden Davis

What do you think of the draft class? Give your grade in the poll linked here and embedded below.

You can see live results of the poll linked here.

