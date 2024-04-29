Poll: How do you grade the Browns’ selection of Myles Harden?

The annual tradition of general manager Andrew Berry taking a defensive back continued in the seventh round when the Cleveland Browns drafted South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden in the 2024 NFL draft.

After the pick, Berry noted during his media availability that they believe Harden’s skill set works best as a nickel corner in the slot.

Harden is well experienced, starting 28 games in college, and has good size and strength. He is an aggressive player who loves to play physically and excels in run support. Harden moves well laterally and has the experience of playing both inside and outside if need be.

The Browns under Berry have had a knack for finding talent at the position, so if they’re confident in the selection, then I am, too. In the end, it’s a seventh-round pick, though, so there isn’t much risk. This pick gets a C grade from me.

How do you grade the selection of Myles Harden from South Dakota?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire