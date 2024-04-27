Poll: How do you grade the Browns pick of Michael Hall Jr?

The Cleveland Browns have made their first pick of the 2024 NFL draft, grabbing in-state product Michael Hall Jr. from Ohio State.

The run on defensive tackles continues, and the Browns have added even more pass rush to go on their already-loaded defensive line. It is a pick that surprised me because of the room they already have, but it’s a great pick in my books.

Hall is a fantastic athlete at the position, getting a 9.56 relative athletic score with an insane 1.65 10-yard split while running a 4.75 40-yard dash. He’s so ridiculously explosive off the line of scrimmage with excellent body control and gives opposing offensive lines fits on passing downs.

You won’t find many in this class that have more violent hands than Hall. His bag of tricks as a pass rusher is pretty impressive, and he can be a solid role player immediately. So, how do you guys grade the pick of Michael Hall Jr from Ohio State as the pick at 54?



Story originally appeared on Browns Wire