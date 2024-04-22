POLL: How would you grade the Broncos’ new uniforms?

A collective tribute to Broncos Country, the Broncos’ primary closet is emblazoned with unique aspects of Colorado’s landscape throughout the fabric and new navy metallic satin helmets. It includes elements of the Rocky Mountain Region and Mile High City intertwined in the design of the helmets, jerseys and interchangeable pants.

The jerseys are developed on Nike’s Vapor F.U.S.E. Chassis, an innovative and sustainable performance fabric.

Helmets: The primary closet features two new helmets: a navy metallic satin finish (navy facemask) that pairs with both home & away jerseys and a white metallic satin finish (white facemask) to pair with the alternate jersey. An orange stripe of triangle clusters symbolizing Denver’s peak in elevation is featured from the base of the helmets to the middle of the crown.

The front helmet bumpers display an orange “5280” to mark Denver’s mile-high elevation and altitude advantage.

Jersey colors: Maintaining the same primary colors of the Broncos’ brand identity, the home jerseys will be Sunset Orange, away jerseys will be Summit White and alternate jerseys will be Midnight Navy.

Sleeve: Echoing the pant stripe, the sleeve caps show a mountain peak created from the linework within the Broncos’ primary masthead logo. The under sleeve includes three perforated triangles that recognize the thinning air at high elevation and need for increased oxygen. They also pay tribute to the iconic summit markers atop Colorado peaks.

Nameplate: The font featured on the back nameplates is a nod to national parks signage located around Colorado. The rounded interior corners are a simplified look from the previous font.

Numbers: Taking design cues from the previous uniform, the new look will take on a more classic block-style numbering.

Neck tag: The outer neck tag is now a triangle label inspired by the iconography of summit markers found throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. The inner neck tag has “Broncos Country” emblazoned across the back along with “5280” embroidered vertically to represent the Broncos’ passionate fanbase and mile-high elevation.

Pants: The pants, which come in all three colors and are interchangeable with the primary jerseys, feature two contrasting stripes going down the side that vary based on pant color. The contrasting stripes merge a jagged mountain incline with a standard pant stripe visual, representing a mountain peak.

“5280” sits centered vertically on the stripe to mark Denver’s mile-high elevation and altitude advantage.