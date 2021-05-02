Poll: What grade do you give the Bills for their 2021 NFL draft class?

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Buffalo Bills’ 2021 NFL Draft is in the books. Here’s how things turned out:

Round 1, pick No. 30: DE Greg Rousseau (Miami Fla.)
Round 2, pick No. 61: DE Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest)
Round 3, pick No. 93: OL Spencer Brown (UNI)
Round 5, pick No. 161: OL Tommy Doyle (Miami OH)
Round 6, pick No. 203: WR Marquez Stevenson (Houston)
Round 6, pick No. 212: DB Damar Hamlin (Pittsburgh)
Round 6, pick No. 213: CB Rachad Wildgoose (Wisconsin)
Round 7, pick No. 236: OL Jack Anderson (Texas Tech)

How do you feel about those selections, Bills Mafia?

Let us know in our poll below and check back on Monday for results:

