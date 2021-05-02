Poll: What grade do you give the Bills for their 2021 NFL draft class?

The Buffalo Bills’ 2021 NFL Draft is in the books. Here’s how things turned out:

Round 1, pick No. 30: DE Greg Rousseau (Miami Fla.)

Round 2, pick No. 61: DE Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest)

Round 3, pick No. 93: OL Spencer Brown (UNI)

Round 5, pick No. 161: OL Tommy Doyle (Miami OH)

Round 6, pick No. 203: WR Marquez Stevenson (Houston)

Round 6, pick No. 212: DB Damar Hamlin (Pittsburgh)

Round 6, pick No. 213: CB Rachad Wildgoose (Wisconsin)

Round 7, pick No. 236: OL Jack Anderson (Texas Tech)

How do you feel about those selections, Bills Mafia?

Let us know in our poll below and check back on Monday for results:

What grade do you give the #Bills for their 2021 #NFLDraft haul? — TheBillsWire (@TheBillsWire) May 2, 2021

Related