Poll: What grade do you give the Bills for their 2021 NFL draft class?
The Buffalo Bills’ 2021 NFL Draft is in the books. Here’s how things turned out:
Round 1, pick No. 30: DE Greg Rousseau (Miami Fla.)
Round 2, pick No. 61: DE Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest)
Round 3, pick No. 93: OL Spencer Brown (UNI)
Round 5, pick No. 161: OL Tommy Doyle (Miami OH)
Round 6, pick No. 203: WR Marquez Stevenson (Houston)
Round 6, pick No. 212: DB Damar Hamlin (Pittsburgh)
Round 6, pick No. 213: CB Rachad Wildgoose (Wisconsin)
Round 7, pick No. 236: OL Jack Anderson (Texas Tech)
How do you feel about those selections, Bills Mafia?
Let us know in our poll below and check back on Monday for results:
What grade do you give the #Bills for their 2021 #NFLDraft haul?
— TheBillsWire (@TheBillsWire) May 2, 2021
Related
2021 NFL draft: Bills' second sixth-round pick is Damar Hamlin
2021 NFL draft: Bills take WR Marquez Stevenson with first pick in Round 6
Instant analysis: Another back-to-back as Bills pick Tommy Doyle in fifth round
Bills finally trade back at 2021 NFL draft with Texans