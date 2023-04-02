POLL: Grade new 7-round mock draft with trade with Titans

On another mock draft Saturday, we ran a seven-round mock draft simulation playing out how things could go if they were to trade back in the first round with the Tennessee Titans, who are supposedly a team to watch for moving up.

They land a cornerback in the first round, pick up a second cornerback, a defensive lineman, an edge defender, two offensive linemen, a running back, a receiver and a safety.

Here are the players:

PFF gives the mock draft a B-plus overall.

What grade would you give it?

Vote in the poll and then give your thoughts, your favorite pick and least-favorite pick in the comment section.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Mock draft simulation with 1st-round trade with Titans LOOK: Touchdown Wire's top 9 safeties in 2023 NFL draft Cardinals to meet with TCU WR prospect Quentin Johnston

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire