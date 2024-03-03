POLL: What grade do you give this 3-round mock draft?

On another mock draft Saturday, we ran a three-round mock draft simulation. The Cardinals made two trades with the New York Giants, select three Washington players, get a receiver, two offensive linemen, two pass rushers, a defensive lineman and a cornerback.

Check out the results:

PFF gives the mock draft an A. What grade do you give it? Vote in the poll!

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire