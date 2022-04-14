Poll: What first round prospect are you hoping falls to Jags at pick No. 33?

The Jacksonville Jaguars sit in a prime position to take a first-round talent with their pick at No. 33 overall. They should have a good opportunity to take a player with a first-round grade because teams in the latter half of the opening round may look to address needs, though all of them won’t.

With the NFL draft now officially two weeks away, Jaguars Wire wants to ask the fans what first-round prospect are you hoping falls to the Jaguars at 33. Some candidates include Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, or Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

Burks is a player who could fall because his combine numbers weren’t overly impressive by the NFL’s standards. His 40-yard dash time was a 4.55 (19th), a 33″ vertical jump (11th), and ran a 7.28 in the three-cone drill (ninth). These are some of the factors that typically cause bigger receivers like him to fall in the draft, but if it happened, it would give the Jags a chance to land the X-receiver they desperately need.

With Dean, it’s a mix of lacking the ideal measurables and lack of performance testing at the combine. He elected not to do the same at Georgia’s pro day, though he did take the field for some positional drills. According to Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, Dean has been limited due to a pectoral injury he sustained while training.

Lastly, Linderbaum’s fall could be because his position isn’t valued as high as others. Also, there could be concerns about his lack of power and arm length (31″). That said, he’s proven to be able to overcome that as many scouts like his technique and ability to play with leverage.

All three of these players would be considered massive steals for the Jaguars since they are all at positions of need. Ultimately though, I think Burks would get my vote because the Jaguars need an outside receiver to go along with wide receivers Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones, and Zay Jones.

Now, we want to hear from the Jags fans at home? Which one of these players are you hoping falls to pick No. 33? Vote below.