Poll: Who’s your favorite Jaguars free agent pickup?

Zachary Huber
·2 min read
In this article:
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered 2022 NFL free agency with the sixth most cap space of any franchise at $38.9 million. Their large amount of cap space allowed them to make a barrage of moves during free agency to improve their overall roster. Some of Jacksonville’s best additions were wide receiver Christian Kirk, guard Brandon Scherff, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, and cornerback Darious Williams.

Kirk and Scherff took home the largest contracts at four years for $72 million and three years for $49.5 million, respectively. Free agency has concluded for the most part, and teams will start looking ahead to the NFL Draft next month. After all the moves the team made, Jaguars Wire asks the fans who was their favorite free agent Jacksonville signed this offseason?

My favorite pickup from free agency is the addition of Scherff, the former guard from the Washington Commanders. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked 32 times last season and desperately needed some upgrades among the offensive line.

Scherff brings that to Jacksonville as a five-time pro bowler, including making the all-star game the last three seasons and was named First-Team All-Pro in 2019. He also comes with a strong off-the-field presence because he’s known as a locker room leader.

The only concern most have over the Scherff signing is whether he can stay healthy or not. Over the last four seasons, he has only played in more than 11 games once. He’s also 30 years old, which makes him more prone to injuries.

Scherff isn’t a headline pickup for many outside of Jacksonville, but Lawrence needed an offensive lineman like Scherff to keep his development on track.

Now it’s Jaguars fans’ turn. Who was your favorite free agent Jacksonville picked up?


“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

