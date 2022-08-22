POLL: How did the Cardinals’ new black helmets look?

The Arizona Cardinals debuted their new alternate black helmets Sunday night in their 24-17 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. They wore them with their alternate black jerseys.

It was the first of three games in which they will wear the black helmets this season. They will also have them in Week 5 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles in the same alternate black uniforms and then, in Week 7 — receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ return from suspension — they will wear them with their black Color Rush jerseys at home against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

Reviews of the helmets seemed to be positive from the fans.

Quarterback Trace McSorley, who started the game for the Cardinals on Sunday, was a fan.

“I think they look pretty sweet. A pretty slick look to them, so I’m excited for when we’re able to bring them out in the season,” he said after the game. “I think guys enjoyed wearing them this week in practice. They’ve got a lot of hype to them. I enjoyed it.”

What did you think of them?

