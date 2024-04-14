Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (April 14)

Miami-Dade County’s best delivered stellar performances once again as we move closer to the playoffs of the spring sports season.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, April 18, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Rene Ramirez, Columbus, baseball: Ramirez went 6 for 9 with two home runs and five RBI in wins over Stoneman Douglas, Boca Raton Spanish River and Miami Sunset. Both home runs came against three-time defending state champion Douglas.

▪ Meagan Villazon, Doral, softball: Villazon struck out 14 during a no-hitter against American Heritage and struck out eight and allowed two hits over five innings in a win against LaBelle.

Meagan Villazon, Doral Academy

▪ Tywan Cox, Northwestern, boys track and field: Cox broke the meet record in the 400 meters at the GMAC championships by running a time of 45.76 - the fastest in the state so far this season. He also won the 200 meters in 21.36 seconds.

▪ Lydia Kentis, Goleman, girls track and field: Kentis was the only athlete at the GMAC championships to win three individual events, winning the javelin (34.38m), shot put (11.74m) and the discus (42.96m).

Lydia Kentis of Miami Goleman spins while throwing in the girls shot put at the FHSAA Class 4A high school track and field state championship in Jacksonville on Saturday.

▪ Gabriel Lewis, Gulliver, boys water polo: Lewis scored a game-high six goals to lead the Raiders to a win over MAST Academy in the regional finals.