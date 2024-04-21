Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (April 21)

Miami-Dade County’s best are gearing up for playoff pushes with a month remaining in the 2023-24 season.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, April 25, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Ivan Membreno, Miami Springs, baseball: Membreno smacked two home runs that powered a 7-2 win for the Golden Hawks over Southwest to clinch their first GMAC baseball championship since 2007.

▪ Jonathan Esponda, Mater Academy, baseball: Esponda had three triples and five RBI and went a combined 6 for 8 in wins over COHEA, South Miami and Archbishop McCarthy.

Miami High players and coaches pose with the GMAC boys volleyball championship trophy after beating Southwest in the final at its home gym on Friday night. Bill Daley/Special to the Miami Herald

▪ Jefferson Moreno, Miami High, boys volleyball: Moreno finished with 16 kills and 10 digs to lead the Stingarees to a win over Southwest and the GMAC championship.

Coral Reef pitcher Aubrey Alonso allowed just one baserunner in four innings during her start Thursday. The Barracudas won 17-0 to secure the GMAC championship. Bill Daley/Special to the Miami Herald

▪ Aubrey Alonso, Coral Reef, softball: Alonso went a combined 7 for 10 with a home run, five doubles and eight RBI to lead Coral Reef to wins over Hialeah, Hialeah Gardens and American and the GMAC championship. She also pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit in the final.

▪ Alberto Escobedo, Gulliver, boys water polo: Escobedo totaled four goals and three assists in the state semifinal win over Sanford Seminole and had the game-saving deflection in the closing seconds, as well as two assists, in the state championship-clinching win over Orlando Dr. Phillips.