Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (April 7)

Miami-Dade County’s best were stellar in big games again as we get closer to the home stretch of the spring season.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, April 12, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Marcelo Mantecon, Belen Jesuit, boys track and field: Mantecon ran an 8:50.02, the new all-time mark by a freshman in the United States to win the 3,200 meters at the Arcadia Invitational.

▪ Kendry Blanco, Killian, baseball: Blanco scored the lone run, had a hit, a stolen base and then pitched the final two shutout innings, striking out four to pick up a save for the Cougars in their upset win over defending state champion Stoneman Douglas. He also went 2 for 4 with a home run in a win over Coral Gables.

Kendry Blanco, Killian Courtesy of Miami Killian

▪ Mikayla Miller, Edison, flag football: Miller finished with five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown to lead the Red Raiders to a 13-12 comeback win over Palmetto.

▪ Dylan Quinzada, Coral Reef, baseball: 4 for 7, two doubles, 3 RBI in wins over Palmetto and Southridge. Against Southridge, he also pitched 6 ⅔ innings and allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven.