Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (May 19)

Miami-Dade County’s top athletes won state and regional championships last week as we get down to the final weeks of the 2023-24 high school sports season.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, May 23, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Manny Marin, Westminster Christian, baseball: Marin hit two home runs to help lead the Warriors to a 9-4 win over Calvary Christian in the Region 4-3A championship game.

▪ David Serra, Ransom Everglades, boys’ track and field: Serra finished his high school career with two more state championships, winning the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the Class 2A meet.

▪ Brigitte Valdera, Somerset Silver Palms, softball: Valdera hit a key three-run home run to help power the Stallions back to the state final four following a 4-2 win over Coral Springs Charter.

▪ Sarah Breaux, Doral Academy, softball: Breaux went 3 for 4 with two home runs and five RBI to lead the Firebirds to a 12-1 win over St. Thomas, which clinched their fifth consecutive trip to state.

▪ Tyra Cox, Northwestern, girls’ track and field: Cox won the 100, 200 and 400 meter races and was part of the winning 1,600-meter relay for the Bulls at the Class 3A state championships.