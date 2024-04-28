Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (April 28)

Miami-Dade County’s best continue to impress as we continue to move further into the postseasons for spring sports.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, May 2, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Gabriel Cottone, Doral, boys tennis: Cottone won his No. 2 singles match and, along with Romain Azais, won the clinching match as the Firebirds beat Palmetto 4-3 to win a regional championship.

The Doral Academy boys’ tennis team upset defending state champ Palmetto in dramatic fashion in a Class 4A region final.

▪ Brody Minick, Miami Beach, baseball: Minick went 4 for 4 with a run scored to lead the Hi-Tides to a 10-5 comeback win over Varela. He also went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI in a win over SLAM.

▪ Alex Rodriguez-Gallo, Braddock, baseball: Rodriguez-Gallo went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBI in a 5-4 win over Belen Jesuit.

▪ RaKayia Louis, Edison, flag football: Louis went 25 of 32 for 283 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-0 win over True North.