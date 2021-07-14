Poll: Who could end up being a surprise cut for the Jags?

Every year NFL fans witness that surprise preseason cuts are inevitable, and 2021 will be no different. Sometimes the Jacksonville Jaguars have even taken this route as we’ve seen them cut notables Byron Leftwich and David Garrard days before the regular season.

While the team is unlikely to make a subtraction of that magnitude in 2021, there is a chance they could move on from players who’ve been longtime starters or maybe even a player that they just added through free agency. For those who’ve heard our latest episode of “Bleav in the Jags” the names we zoned in on in particular for training camp are those of guard A.J. Cann, receiver Phillip Dorsett, and safety Jarrod Wilson.

In Cann’s case, he’s a player who Urban Meyer could want on the team for those who can recall his comments about liking the offensive line earlier in the offseason. However, the Jags drafted Ben Bartch last season in the fourth round, and after receiving some experience on the field as a rookie, he could be an improved player. If he can come in and push Cann, it would give the staff something to think about as Cann would be a dead cap hit of $1.3 million if cut, but would save the team $4.9 million, according to Over the Cap.

Dorsett is a player who it feels like Meyer hand-picked as a free agent addition, and after a solid performance in organized team activities, it seems as if he is on track to make the team. However, the team is deep at receiver and the competition could get interesting behind DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault Jr., and Marvin Jones. Most rosters carry five to six receivers, so there will be two to three spots left for Dorsett, Collin Johnson, Jamal Agnew, Laquon Treadwell, Jalen Camp, or any other receivers who look solid in the preseason.

Lastly, Wilson’s situation is a lot like Dorsett’s, except the Jags could choose to take five or four safeties into the regular season. Also like Dorsett, he’s likely to make the team due to his experience, but there are some younger players and newcomers who could pose a threat like Andre Cisco, Daniel Thomas, and Rudy Ford.

Story continues

As the Jags’ third round pick, Cisco undoubtedly will make the team. In fact, he could end up pushing Wilson for the starting role beside Rayshawn Jenkins. If that happens, the Jags could be stuck with a difficult decision to make because Thomas is a young playmaker with upside and Ford is a solid special teamer.

Another situation to watch could be the Jags’ kicking competition between Josh Lambo and Aldrick Rosas. Lambo feels like the front-runner, but he’s struggled with staying healthy. Rosas, on the other hand, is a former Pro Bowler.

Now, we’d like to hear from our readers at home. Are any of the players we’ve named in jeopardy of being surprise cuts, or do you all believe someone else who wasn’t named could be on the chopping block? Let us know in the poll below.