POLL: What do you consider a successful Steelers season?

I cannot recall a season where the Pittsburgh Steelers head into the year with more uncertainty than this one. The retirement of Ben Roethlisberger shifted the priorities of this team profoundly and it is unclear what direction this team is going.

But simply looking at 2022, what constitutes a successful season? That is today’s question.

The AFC North is highly competitive so it might be as simple as avoiding coming in last in the division. But Steelers fans are greedy so I’m sure despite a brand new quarterback, the expectations won’t change.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

So cast your vote and tell us what you will consider the bare minimum for a successful 2022 season.

List