POLL: Should the Colts trade for QB Lamar Jackson?

Though there hasn’t been any solidified, reported interest tying the Indianapolis Colts to a potential trade for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, it’s a hot topic of conversation.

Jackson made it publicly known that he requested a trade at the beginning of March, and now the Colts have been listed as a top landing spot for the former unanimous MVP.

While head coach Shane Steichen didn’t offer much of a comment about the situation, general manager Chris Ballard did say they have to put in the work when a “special” player like Jackson becomes available.

It’s a tricky situation dissecting the Colts’ potential interest in a hypothetical trade and then sifting through all the factors it would take to get a deal done.

Not only would the Colts have to make an offer sheet that the Ravens wouldn’t match, which likely means a massive contract, but the negotiation for a trade also starts at two first-round picks.

There is no denying what Jackson would do for the Colts offense. He’s a fantastic fit within the offensive scheme of new head coach Shane Steichen. The Colts would immediately become divisional contenders, and maybe more, in a deep AFC landscape.

There’s also the matter of Jackson’s injuries. He’s missed five games in each of the last two seasons. Injuries at the quarterback position are something the Colts lived through long enough with Andrew Luck. Dealing with that again isn’t something they want to do.

The upside, though, is that Jackson is a game-changing talent with a solid supporting cast and an offensive mind at head coach that would get the most out of him schematically.

But what say you Colts fans? Should the Colts make the move for Jackson? Let your voice be heard in our poll below!

