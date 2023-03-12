POLL: Should the Colts trade for No. 3 pick in draft?

It’s essentially a forgone conclusion that the Indianapolis Colts will be taking a quarterback with their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but where will they be making that selection from?

After the Carolina Panthers jumped eight spots to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the draft through a trade with the Chicago Bears, it’s highly likely the Colts will be looking at the third quarterback off the board April 27.

However, as they hold the No. 4 overall pick, there is a chance another quarterback-needy team behind them jumps to the No. 3 overall pick in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. Their general manager, Monti Ossenfort, made it clear at the NFL combine that they would heavily consider trading back.

If the Colts like the top three quarterbacks in the draft, it would make sense, theoretically, to move up one spot in the order to secure that spot. Of course, general manager Chris Ballard doesn’t feel that making a desperate move up the draft order is necessary.

Other teams might, though. And if the Colts are eyeing a prospect like Anthony Richardson, another team could jump them for the pick at No. 3, leaving the Colts to either settle for a quarterback they may not love or take a non-quarterback prospect, which might result in Lucas Oil Stadium being burned down to the ground.

There is still a long time to go until the draft takes place April 27. But what should the Colts do? Let your voice be heard by taking our poll below:

