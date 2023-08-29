POLL: Should Clayton Tune or Josh Dobbs start in Week 1?

The Arizona Cardinals will have a quarterback competition between rookie Clayton Tune and newly acquired veteran Josh Dobbs this week and next week to determine who will be the team’s starter in Week 1 when they face the Washington Commanders on the road.

Tune had good and bad moments in the preseason.

Dobbs has been in the league since 2017 but has played in only eight games and started two.

He has only attempted 85 NFL passes in the regular season.

He is familiar with the offensive system, having played for the Cleveland Browns with Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork.

Which quarterback should start in Week 1? Should it be Dobbs or Tune?

What do you think? Vote in the poll below.

