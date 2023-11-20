POLL: The Citizen Times and Times-News winter sports boys athlete of the week, Week 1

Ricky Tolbert, Asheville School: Tolbert completed eight of 16 passes for 138 yards with two touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 94 yards with two more touchdowns in the Blues’ 42-29 victory against Trinity Christian for the NCISAA Division II championship.

Brady Grant, Murphy: Grant threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 12-of-19 passing. He also threw an interception in Murphy's 64-26 loss to Mount Airy.

Cuttler Adams, Robbinsville: The senior running back rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, including a go-ahead 37-yard rushing touchdown to help Robbinsville beat Swain County 30-24.

Cade Young, West Henderson: Young threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns in the Falcons' 45-24 win over Oak Grove. Young was 28-for-38 passing.

Truitt Manuel, West Henderson: Manuel had four touchdown catches and 248 receiving yards on 16 receptions.

Rylan Parkins, McDowell: Parkins scored 26 points in McDowell's season-opening victory over R-S Central, 79-58.

Noah Pierce, North Henderson: Pierce scored 23 points against Roberson in a 64-53 loss.

