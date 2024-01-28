POLL: Will Chiefs or Ravens go to Super Bowl?

The AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens is here. It is the sixth straight year for the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. They are 3-2 in the last five years. They have made it to the Super Bowl three times and won twice.

The Ravens are in the title game for the first time with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens are favored. They are at home and were the better team in the regular season. The Chiefs, though, are hard to count out.

Who wins this game and makes it to the Super Bowl?

Vote in the poll!

